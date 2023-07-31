Northwest Indiana's congressman has requested more than $15 million in federal funds to help meet the needs of local governments and police departments; to improve airports, harbors and water infrastructure; and to support community organizations across the Region.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is seeking the money through Community Project Funding requests, more commonly known as earmarks, that are expected to be included in the appropriations measures pending in the House to fund the federal government during the 2024 budget year.

"I am grateful that a transparent process was established for all members to include eligible projects in the House appropriations measures, and believe that this process is an essential component of our ability to advocate for economic growth and success in our districts," Mrvan said.

"As we move forward, I will continue to work with all of my colleagues to move these measures forward and complete this constitutional responsibility as soon as possible."

Mrvan's funding requests in the next federal budget are lower than the $45 million in federal funds he secured for Northwest Indiana in 2022, and the $20.5 million Mrvan obtained for Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in 2023, records show.

That's due in part to Republicans winning control of the House in the 2022 elections and subsequently choosing to allocate a majority of community projects funding to GOP representatives, including many who previously condemned spending earmarks.

Ultimately, any earmark must be approved by both the House and the Democratic-controlled Senate, and be signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden, to be funded.

Here's a list of the projects for which Mrvan has requested federal funding for Northwest Indiana:

$3.5 million for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to increase cargo operations by constructing and expanding a heavy cargo logistics apron for multiple users.

$2.525 million for operations and maintenance at the Michigan City Harbor.

$2 million to support partnerships between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Region communities for addressing critical water, sanitary sewer and storm water infrastructure improvements.

$1 million for Michigan City to construct a barrier-free playground and fitness park.

$998,000 for operations and maintenance at Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor in Porter County

$963,000 for the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond to acquire and install a new Mission Control simulator and to upgrade other science education technology.

$963,000 for Merrillville to replace its police department radios and to purchase other emergency communications equipment.

$959,752 each to Valparaiso and LaPorte for projects focused on separating sanitary and storm water sewers.

$500,000 for Portage to continue reconstructing Central Avenue and improve other inadequate or deteriorating infrastructure.

$350,000 for Hammond to upgrade and enhance its police department's video surveillance/license plate reader system.

$264,000 for Gary to increase the number of license plate readers used by its police department.

$215,000 for Munster to purchase and upgrade police technology and equipment.

$180,000 for the Michigan City Police Department to acquire license plate readers.

