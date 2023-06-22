Gov. Eric Holcomb is encouraging Republicans in the Hoosier State, and across the country, to support his predecessor as Indiana's chief executive, former Vice President Mike Pence, in his campaign for president of the United States.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Holcomb declared that in all the decades he's known Pence, a fellow Hanover College graduate, "he's remained as honest as the day is long."

"Mike's long been known to be forthright on the issues of the day, convicted in thought and a consistent messenger regarding America's role, at home and abroad, as a powerful force for good," Holcomb said.

"Never once has he sacrificed an ounce of integrity in service to our state and nation as congressman, governor and vice president."

Holcomb also observed that Pence is "allergic to personal scandal," and because of his experience in the White House, Pence is "prepared to serve as our next president on day one."

"As one Hoosier governor to another, I look forward to supporting him as the weeks and months ahead unfold," Holcomb said.

Pence, who led Indiana as governor from 2013 to 2017, said he and his wife, Karen, "are truly humbled" by Holcomb's endorsement of their campaign to "make America stronger and more prosperous."

"Governor Holcomb was a steadfast partner as we cut taxes, achieved record employment, expanded school choice and stood for the right to life here in the Hoosier State, and I am grateful for his unwavering support," Pence said.

Pence selected Holcomb, a former top aide to Gov. Mitch Daniels and past chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, to serve as Indiana lieutenant governor in early 2016 after Sue Ellspermann resigned to become president of Ivy Tech Community College.

Holcomb then took Pence's spot as the Republican nominee for governor that year after Donald Trump picked Pence as his running mate.

In return, Holcomb made the official nomination of Pence for vice president at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland — a nomination the 2,472 delegates unanimously approved by acclamation.

Pence faces a much more difficult fight over the next year to secure the GOP presidential nomination in a contest that includes Trump, a half-dozen current or former governors, and several other aspirants with and without electoral experience.

It remains to be seen whether Indiana's comparatively late primary election, set for May 7, 2024, will prove as decisive next year as it was in 2016 when several candidates split the Republican delegates in the early states and no one had clear path to the nomination until Trump won Indiana.

Notably, Pence endorsed Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in that race. Though Pence quickly turned his eyes toward Trump after he became the presumptive nominee and throughout nearly all their time together in the White House.

Trump and Pence seem to have suffered an irreparable break on Jan. 6, 2021, when a Trump-inspired mob sacked the Capitol chanting "Hang Mike Pence" after the vice president refused Trump's repeated attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

If he wins the nomination, Pence would follow Wendell Willkie (1940) as the second Republican presidential nominee to be born in Indiana.

No Indiana native ever has been elected president.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree