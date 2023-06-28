U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is not satisfied with the Biden administration's response under a new federal law requiring declassification of data and records on the origins of the 2019 coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence earlier this month released a 10-page report identifying potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic as required by the Braun-sponsored statute.

The unclassified report details the U.S. intelligence community's understanding of the Wuhan institute, its capabilities and the actions of its personnel leading up to and in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the report says a majority of the intelligence community believes COVID-19 was not genetically engineered, and contends the initial human infection likely was caused by natural exposure to an animal carrying either COVID-19 or a nearly identical virus.

The report likewise concludes that while some Wuhan scientists genetically engineered coronaviruses using common laboratory practices, the U.S. intelligence community has no information that the institute's genetic engineering work involved COVID-19, a close progenitor, or another virus that could have been the source of the pandemic.

According to the report, a classified annex of unspecified size includes additional information that was necessary to exclude from the unclassified portion to protect intelligence sources and methods, but the information contained in the annex is consistent with the report's unclassified assessments.

However, Braun said in a letter sent Tuesday to National Intelligence Director Avril Haines that his office's response not only was five days late, its "paltry five pages of information" was a wholly inadequate response to the mandate.

"Obviously, the U.S. government is in possession of more information than that. This half-baked effort falls woefully short of the statutory requirements and undermines congressional intent," Braun said.

Braun repeatedly has claimed the virus started infecting humans following a "lab leak" in China, where Braun contends researchers were conducting experiments involving coronaviruses, possibly on behalf of China's People's Liberation Army.

The first-term senator, who is giving up his seat next year to run for Indiana's Republican gubernatorial nomination, did not specify why he believes the U.S. government has obtained from China more unclassified information about the origins of COVID-19 — a worldwide pandemic that began during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump.

Instead, Braun insinuates that Democratic President Joe Biden has exhibited "a concerning level of deference towards China," especially in regard to Chinese intelligence gathering efforts.

"You — and the rest of the administration — appear to be refusing to provide information about China’s role in and responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic in order to avoid upsetting Beijing," Braun said in his letter to Haines.

Braun ultimately concludes his letter by requesting additional written information be provided within one week or for Haines to personally appear at the Capitol and testify on this issue under oath.

"The American people deserve to know the truth about China's role in the origins of COVID-19," Braun said.

