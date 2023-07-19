An Indiana senator believes Hoosiers, and all Americans, deserve to know if the United States government is aware of something — or someone — visiting earth from somewhere else.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is partnering with several Republican and Democratic senators to try to advance legislation mandating, in most circumstances, the immediate disclosure of government records relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), also known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

"The American people deserve transparency on all issues related to UAPs. Our bipartisan effort will protect and better organize government materials related to UAPs and promote disclosure of this information," Young said.

Under the plan, set to be inserted next week in the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), every government office would be required to identify all UAP-related records in their possession and provide a list of those records to the National Archives and Records Administration.

All UAP records would be presumed eligible for public disclosure, according to the legislation. But government agencies also could ask a newly established UAP Records Review Board to postpone disclosure for up to 25 years.

Ultimately, it would be up to the president to weigh the benefits of disclosure against the country's national security interests when it comes to making a final decision concerning a contested UAP record.

"The American people deserve transparency. And the federal government needs to be able to explain what is happening in our skies," said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. "This legislation will devote real resources and take a unified approach to gathering data to fully understand UAPs and better address their national security implications."

The legislation also specifies the federal government would have control over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin, as well as biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities.

"For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it's long past time they get some answers," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence and unexplainable phenomena. We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public."

The NDAA generally is considered "must-pass" legislation because it funds some U.S. military programs and often sets U.S. defense policies and procedures for the coming year.

