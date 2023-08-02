Two central Indiana school districts must allow transgender students to use school bathrooms corresponding to the students' gender identity instead of the sex they were assigned at birth.

In a 3-0 decision, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed lower court rulings Tuesday that found Indiana school policies restricting bathroom access for transgender students violate federal law.

Specifically, Judge Diane Wood said policies at the Vigo County School Corp. and the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville compelling transgender students to use a bathroom matching their birth sex, or to only use a single-occupancy restroom in the school health office, constitute unlawful sex-based discrimination.

"Here, the school districts persisted in treating the three plaintiffs worse than other boys because of their transgender status," Wood said.

The ruling is in line with similar prior decisions at the 7th Circuit, which hears appeals of federal district court rulings from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Records show other federal appellate courts have come down in favor of school districts that choose to restrict transgender bathroom access — creating a circuit split only Congress or the U.S. Supreme Court can resolve.

In the meantime, attorney Kenneth Falk of the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the school policies along with Indiana Legal Services, said Hoosier schools must permit transgender students to use the appropriate bathroom.

"Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school. Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging," Falk said.

