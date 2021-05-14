National Cancer Survivors Day to be celebrated at 49’er Drive-In

People who have survived cancer, those who have been recently diagnosed and the family members who supported them celebrate life every year during National Cancer Survivors Day.

Community Healthcare System hospitals and the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster plan to celebrate survivors from 1 to 3 p.m. June 6 at the 49'er Drive-In at 675 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso. The parking lot opens at 12:30 p.m.

“We are proud to offer this event because it allows us to celebrate those who have won the battle against cancer and share our support with those who are still in the fight,” said Leo Correa, CEO of St. Catherine Hospital.

The free event will include a DJ, a car-decorating project, games, prizes and a mind-body-spirit demonstration. Attendees will get a box lunch and a free dessert from Cute as a Cupcake! or Kona Ice.

“Hosting this celebration corresponds with our mission of unity when it comes to cancer care,” said Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center.