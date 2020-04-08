You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
National Guard helps pack 2,000 boxes of food for Region families
urgent

National Guard helps pack 2,000 boxes of food for Region families

National Guard helps pack 2,000 boxes of food for Region families

Indiana National Guard troops from the 381st Military Police Company load groceries into the cars of local families during a drive-thru food drive Friday at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — Since March 30, members with the Indiana National Guard have been lending a hand at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

The service members, who are from the 381st Military Police Company, based in Plymouth, Indiana, have helped the food bank address a need for volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana National Guard lending a hand at NWI food bank

According to the food bank, there has been a 60% decrease in volunteers amid COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions. 

"The assistance of the Indiana National Guard is so critical for us because they are adept and willing to move on the fly," Victor A. Garcia, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said in a news release. "It is immensely helpful as the leader of an organization where we have to deploy resources and shift gears at a moment's notice, and the Guard is used to that."

Food pantry implements drive-up system

As of Saturday, the guardsmen and women packed 44,780 pounds of food — 2,069 boxes — for local families alongside food bank staff members. The troops also help distribute the food boxes, according to a news release. 

"When the Guard gets activated, it's important to show that we are here for the community," Sgt. Joshua Sunderman, squad leader of the 12-man group from the 381st Military Police Company, said in a news release. "This is giving so much help and hope to people who would otherwise be without food right now."

For a list of food assistance resources throughout the state, visit www.in.gov/fssa/dfr/5768.htm for an interactive map. 

Majestic Star all-in for Region families during coronavirus pandemic

Gallery: Feeding the Region's front-line COVID-19 fighters

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts