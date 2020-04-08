National Guard helps pack 2,000 boxes of food for Region families

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — Since March 30, members with the Indiana National Guard have been lending a hand at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

The service members, who are from the 381st Military Police Company, based in Plymouth, Indiana, have helped the food bank address a need for volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the food bank, there has been a 60% decrease in volunteers amid COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions.

"The assistance of the Indiana National Guard is so critical for us because they are adept and willing to move on the fly," Victor A. Garcia, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said in a news release. "It is immensely helpful as the leader of an organization where we have to deploy resources and shift gears at a moment's notice, and the Guard is used to that."

As of Saturday, the guardsmen and women packed 44,780 pounds of food — 2,069 boxes — for local families alongside food bank staff members. The troops also help distribute the food boxes, according to a news release.