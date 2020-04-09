National Guard helps set up state-run drive-thru testing in Merrillville

“We appreciate the work that the guard is doing in collaborating with us,” Hatchett said. “We’ve had the guard embedded in our operations center for about a month now, and we’re able to put these things together because of their assistance. We really wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

After consulting with Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala, officials pulled the event together within 48 hours. The Department of Homeland Security facilitated communication between the health department, the National Guard and the Indiana Department of Transportation to prepare the testing site.

“Indiana National Guardsmen and women support the communities they live in; they are neighbors, family member, and friends,” said 2nd Lt. Shawn Stachula, officer in charge of the battalion. “It’s important that the guard gets engaged in their local community because it gives an opportunity for soldiers to be a direct first responder and engage and support in ways we may not have been able to do prior.”

The collaboration it took to create a testing site aided in building relationships between agencies as they continue to respond to emergency needs throughout Indiana.