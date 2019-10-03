HARTFORD, Conn. — An airman with the Connecticut National Guard who was aboard a B-17 bomber that crashed at an airport helped other passengers escape the flames by using his fire-resistant gloves to open a hatch, officials said Thursday.
Seven people died when the plane with 13 people on board crashed, including an insurance analyst and a former police officer with an affinity for World War II history.
The airman has training in handling emergencies on aircraft and had brought his military-issued gloves on the flight, according to the Guard. The airman was treated at a hospital and has been recovering at home. His name was not released.
“The Connecticut National Guard is thankful that our airman on board the aircraft is safe,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic accident.”
The plane crashed and burned after experiencing mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. Some of the survivors were critically injured.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," said the Collings Foundation in a prepared statement.
Among those killed was Gary Mazzone, 60, of East Windsor, who was a history and military buff, according to his son, Daniel Mazzone. He didn’t know of his father’s plans to ride the B-17, he said, but knew why he would be interested.
“I think he just wanted to see what it was like to be in the back of a B-17,” Daniel Mazzone said. “He loved World War II. He loved people who served this country in any capacity.”
Mazzone, a father of three children and two stepdaughters, retired in January as a prosecutor’s office inspector and previously was a Vernon police officer for 22 years.
“We’re all very sad ... and we’re very sad for his family,” Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane said. “He was a good investigator. He was a good inspector. And he was a very good and helpful colleague.”
The wife of Robert Riddell, an insurance company analyst from East Granby, said in a Facebook post that her husband was among those killed. Robert Riddell had posted a photo from inside the plane just before takeoff.
“Words cannot express how devastated I am. Rob was the best person I’ve ever known. ... I will miss him beyond words can ever express. He loved his children more than anyone could know and the new grandson was the apple of his eye,” Debra Riddell wrote.
Jim Roberts, 48, of Ludlow, Massachusetts, was also among those killed, his brother Joe Roberts told MassLive.com .
Two firefighters from Simsbury were aboard the plane and are recovering, the fire department said.
Bridgeport Hospital officials said that one survivor who arrived in serious condition was upgraded Thursday to fair condition, and that two others there were still in fair condition. All three suffered burns and broken bones.
One patient injured in the crash remained at Hartford Hospital, officials said.
The names of the 10 passengers and three crew members aboard the plane have not been released officially.
Bob Collings, a 1956 graduate of Valparaiso High School, created the Collings Foundation, an organization that supports “living history” events. The foundation sponsors the Wings of Freedom Tour, which flies into the Porter County Regional Airport each year, most recently in early August.
The tour features World War II vintage and "extremely rare" bomber and fighter aircraft. Mike Prentiss, Valparaiso Stop Coordinator for the tour, said in an interview with The Times in August that the tour travels to 110 cities across the country. It draws upwards of 1,000 people at the Valparaiso leg of the tour.
The B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine” was one of several planes that took up the tarmac in August. Prentiss said the tour was started to show off the aircraft to "as many as 3 million people" and is now in its 30th season.
After the class of 1956's 50th reunion in 2006, the foundation established three scholarships “as kind of a give-back," Collings said in a previous Times article. He said the scholarships are designed to “recognize leadership, a factor desperately needed in the future.”
Since 2007, the Collings Foundation and the Class of ’56 have awarded scholarships — each worth $5,000 per year — to VHS seniors.
Kaitlyn Sayers graduated from VHS in May 2019 and is one of five recipients for Collings Foundation Scholarship. Sayer's mother, Kristine, said the organization "supports students reaching for their dreams."
"Kaitlyn was able to attend Miami of Ohio (in) Oxford, Ohio to study Psychology with a PreMed emphasis," Kristine Sayer said.
Sayers and her father, Dr. Christopher Sayers, flew in the B-17 bomber Aug. 4 during this year's Wings of Freedom Tour. Visitors were able experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a flight aboard the aircrafts.
Flights on the B-17 were $450 per person during the Valparaiso stop on the tour.
The tour travels the nation as a "flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve," Prentiss said.
Times photographer John Watkins flew in a World War II B-24 Liberator and filmed the B-17 Flying Fortress in flight two years ago during the tour.