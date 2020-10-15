AP Explains: Facebook, Twitter flag dubious Biden-Ukraine story, restrict access

The owner of the Wilmington shop declined to comment Wednesday to The Associated Press, saying he didn't feel like talking. The newspaper says the owner alerted the FBI to the computer and hard drive, and that agents took possession of them. That could not immediately be confirmed, and the FBI declined to comment.

Asked via text by an AP reporter how long he had the hard drive, Giuliani replied, in part: “You’re interested in the wrong thing. This time the truth will not be defeated by process. I’ve got a lot more to go."

ARE THE NEW EMAILS AUTHENTIC?

The actual origins of the emails are unclear. And disinformation experts say there are multiple red flags that raise doubts about their authenticity, including questions about whether the laptop actually belongs to Hunter Biden, said Nina Jankowicz, a fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center in Washington.

The Biden campaign didn’t address that issue Wednesday, but Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, said in a statement to the AP that “we have no idea where this came from, and certainly cannot credit anything that Rudy Giuliani provided to the NY Post.” He added that “what I do know for certain is that this purported meeting never happened."