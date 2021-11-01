Attorneys debate harm of crimes by ex-Lake Sheriff Buncich during sentence appeal hearing

CHICAGO — There was no dispute Monday that Lake County Sheriff John Buncich disgraced his office by taking bribes.
The only point attorneys for Buncich and government prosecutors debated early Monday before a panel of 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges was the amount of bribery involved.
Did Buncich give towing firms more than $108,000 in corrupt business as government prosecutor David E. Hollar said Monday?
Or was it only $38,000 as Buncich’s defense attorney Kerry Connor argued Monday?
The judicial panel heard about a half-hour of arguments before taking the question under advisement for a future ruling that will determine whether 75-year-old John Buncich should serve out the remainder of his 151-month prison term.
Connor argues Buncich should receive a shorter sentence given his age and his relative position on the scale of Lake County long and expensive history of public corruption.
Buncich was first charged in late 2016 with soliciting and accepting thousands of dollars in campaign checks and cash from a dozen towing firms to receive lucrative towing business from county police.
A federal jury convicted him the following year of six felony counts of bribery and wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge James Moody sentenced Buncich in 2018 to 188 months.
Kerry Connor convinced the appeals court in 2019 to overturned three of the six felony counts, which caused Judge Moody in 2019 to reduce Buncich to 151 months.
Connor is back before the appeals judge for a crack at a third and even more lenient sentence. She has argued Buncich has suffered enough after having spend nearly four year in prison already.
She argued Judge Moody should only hold Buncich accountable for the bribes he received between 2014, the beginning of the federal investigation into the bribery scheme, and 2016 when charges were filed.
She also argues Buncich crime pales in comparison with the misappropriation of $25 million in concrete sidewalks and other city services East Chicago politicians promised voters in 1999 to corruptly win re-election.
Hollar argues the true value of the harm Buncich caused was not judged the money he pocketed, but also the illegal profits his bribery generated for towing firms he enriched.
“Tow truck drivers had to pay to play. When they paid less they got fewer tows. Mr. Buncich took money from whoever,” Hollar argued.
Buncich had been a Lake County police officer since 1971. Voters first elected him sheriff in 1994. They re-elected him in 1998. After an eight-year break, they elected him again in 2010 and 2014.
Prosecutors said Buncich defrayed the high cost of running for office as the county’s top law enforcement officer by shaking down businesses that towed cars for county police.
Buncich created a handpicked list of around 12 tow companies. Prosecutors said the companies felt compelled to buy annual political fundraising tickets to maintain a profitable line of work with the sheriff’s department.
Two firms alone — CSA of Lake Station and Samson of Merrillville — paid Buncich and his reelection campaign committee a total of $38,000 between 2009 and 2016.
Buncich testified in his own defense and denied receiving bribes from towing firms.
Hollar said Buncich trial testimony boiled down to, “None of this was ever bribes. This was how we do business.”
A jury heard hours of video and audio recordings made of Buncich and his subordinates boasting they rewarded their friends and punished companies who refused to buy fundraiser tickets before finding him guilty.
Buncich is currently scheduled to remain at the federal prison in Springfield, Missouri until 2028.