Attorneys debate harm of crimes by Lake County Sheriff John Buncich during sentence appeal hearing

Kerry Connor convinced the appeals court in 2019 to overturned three of the six felony counts, which caused Judge Moody in 2019 to reduce Buncich to 151 months.

Connor is back before the appeals judge for a crack at a third and even more lenient sentence. She has argued Buncich has suffered enough after having spend nearly four year in prison already.

She argued Judge Moody should only hold Buncich accountable for the bribes he received between 2014, the beginning of the federal investigation into the bribery scheme, and 2016 when charges were filed.

She also argues Buncich crime pales in comparison with the misappropriation of $25 million in concrete sidewalks and other city services East Chicago politicians promised voters in 1999 to corruptly win re-election.

Hollar argues the true value of the harm Buncich caused was not judged the money he pocketed, but also the illegal profits his bribery generated for towing firms he enriched.

“Tow truck drivers had to pay to play. When they paid less they got fewer tows. Mr. Buncich took money from whoever,” Hollar argued.