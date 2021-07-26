Biden nominates experienced federal prosecutor as U.S. attorney for northern Indiana

A veteran federal prosecutor originally from Gary was nominated Monday by Democratic President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

If confirmed by the Democratic-controlled Senate, Clifford Johnson would make history as the first black U.S. attorney in the district, which includes all of Northwest Indiana and 32 counties altogether.

In a sense, Johnson already holds that distinction. He was acting U.S. attorney for six months in 2017 following the resignation of U.S. Attorney David Capp and prior to the appointment of U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II.

During that period, Johnson oversaw the prosecution and conviction of Lake County Sheriff John Buncich on public corruption charges.

But Johnson's experience as a federal prosecutor dates back to 1986 when he left the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division after five years to join the U.S. attorney's office in Hammond as a civil assistant U.S. attorney.

The graduate of Gary's Emerson High School and Valparaiso University Law School then served as chief of the local civil division before becoming first assistant U.S. attorney in 2010. He left the office in 2020.