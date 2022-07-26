Federal judge halts Indiana's transgender girls sports ban

A new Indiana law barring transgender girls from participating in girls athletics or sports teams at all public and private elementary, middle and high schools in the state runs afoul of federal law, a federal judge ruled.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued a preliminary injunction authorizing a 10-year-old Indianapolis girl identified as A.M., who was assigned male at birth but has lived as a girl since age 4, to continue playing on her elementary school's girls softball team when A.M. begins fifth grade in the fall.

The judge said there's no question House Enrolled Act 1041 violates a federal law, known as Title IX, that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, which federal courts serving Indiana consistently have ruled includes transgender status.

Applying legal precedent to the facts of this case "leads to a result that is not even a close call," Magnus-Stinson said in her 28-page ruling.

"The harm the state suggests could occur — that biological girls will be forced to compete against transgender girls who allegedly have an athletic advantage — is speculative, and there is no evidence in the record that allowing A.M. to play on the girls' softball team will make this harm a reality," the judge said.

"Indeed, A.M. played on the girls' softball team last season, and the state has not set forth any evidence that this harmed anyone. There is no evidence that other players complained about A.M. being on the team due to an athletic advantage, or that she actually has an athletic advantage."

The judge's decision, for now, applies only to A.M., who sued Indianapolis Public Schools seeking to continue playing softball with her friends — in part as a means of combating her gender dysphoria.

But the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on A.M.'s behalf, said it stands ready to assist any similarly situated transgender girl interested in participating in girls student athletics across the Hoosier State.

"When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students — including trans people — on the basis of sex," said Ken Falk, Indiana ACLU legal director.

"We are pleased that Judge Magnus-Stinson has recognized this and required that A.M. be allowed to play on her school’s softball team. If other students are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to their transgender status, we encourage them to contact the ACLU of Indiana immediately," Falk added.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, is planning to ask the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, and potentially the U.S. Supreme Court, to consider affirming the validity of Indiana's trans sports ban.

"We are fighting for Hoosier common sense and the rule of law wherever they come under challenge," Rokita said. "And we will continue doing the work that the people of Indiana elected us to do."

The Republican-controlled General Assembly enacted into law House Enrolled Act 1041 on May 24, overriding a March 21 veto by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The new statute easily was approved by a 67-28 margin in the House, and 32-15 in the Senate. All Northwest Indiana Republican lawmakers supported the measure, except state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, who joined all Region Democrats, except state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, in opposing it.

Under the law, trans girls who were assigned male at birth are barred from playing on a girls athletics team in kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless of their physical characteristics or gender identity, and the parents of girls who believe their child was deprived of an athletics opportunity because of a trans girl's participation are authorized to sue their school for monetary damages.

State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, the sponsor of the legislation, said during House debate it ensures "a fair and equal opportunity to compete for Hoosier girls."

"Today, we voted for fairness, opportunity and safety. This issue stems from Hoosier parents like me who are concerned about our female athletes, and their opportunities to compete, earn top spots and obtain scholarships. This law is a commonsense approach to protect and preserve the integrity of girls' sports," Davis said.

There currently are zero trans girls participating in girls high school sports in Indiana. The new law does not apply to women's college or professional athletics, nor does it prevent trans boys from playing on boys sports teams, which Magnus-Stinson said also is an unlawful form of discrimination under federal law.

Holcomb said those facts, along with the Indiana High School Athletic Association already having strict rules in place to ensure fair competition in school sports, were among the provisions that prompted his veto.

"The presumption of the policy laid out in House Enrolled Act 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal," Holcomb said.