 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana's U.S. senators supporting Kirsch nomination for federal appellate judgeship
urgent

Indiana's U.S. senators supporting Kirsch nomination for federal appellate judgeship

{{featured_button_text}}
US Attorney Thomas Kirsch

Indiana's U.S. senators are supporting the president's intent to nominate Northern Indiana U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch, right, for a judicial vacancy on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Indiana's two U.S. senators are endorsing President Donald Trump's plan to appoint U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch to a judicial vacancy on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

The Republican chief executive last week announced his intent to nominate Kirsch, a Schererville resident who leads federal prosecutions in 32 northern Indiana counties, to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the appellate bench.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., both said they support Kirsch's nomination and "look forward to a swift confirmation process."

"Thomas Kirsch has devoted his life to the pursuit of justice," the senators said.

"As U.S. attorney, he fearlessly took on public corruption, gang violence and terrorist activity, and he served honorably in the U.S. Department of Justice for more than a decade."

The Republican-controlled Senate, which must confirm Trump's judicial nominations, has adjourned until Nov. 9.

That could make Kirsch's confirmation unusually controversial if Republicans lose their Senate majority and the presidency in the Nov. 3 general election and still attempt to fill the judicial vacancy before the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.

Notably, the only reason the 7th Circuit seat was available for Barrett, putting her on track for the Supreme Court, was because the Republican Senate in 2016 refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby for the post.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts