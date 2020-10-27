Indiana's U.S. senators supporting Kirsch nomination for federal appellate judgeship

Indiana's two U.S. senators are endorsing President Donald Trump's plan to appoint U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch to a judicial vacancy on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
The Republican chief executive last week announced his intent to nominate Kirsch, a Schererville resident who leads federal prosecutions in 32 northern Indiana counties, to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the appellate bench.
In a joint statement issued Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., both said they support Kirsch's nomination and "look forward to a swift confirmation process."
"Thomas Kirsch has devoted his life to the pursuit of justice," the senators said.
"As U.S. attorney, he fearlessly took on public corruption, gang violence and terrorist activity, and he served honorably in the U.S. Department of Justice for more than a decade."
The Republican-controlled Senate, which must confirm Trump's judicial nominations, has adjourned until Nov. 9.
That could make Kirsch's confirmation unusually controversial if Republicans lose their Senate majority and the presidency in the Nov. 3 general election and still attempt to fill the judicial vacancy before the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.
Notably, the only reason the 7th Circuit seat was available for Barrett, putting her on track for the Supreme Court, was because the Republican Senate in 2016 refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby for the post.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.