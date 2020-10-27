Indiana's U.S. senators supporting Kirsch nomination for federal appellate judgeship

Indiana's two U.S. senators are endorsing President Donald Trump's plan to appoint U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch to a judicial vacancy on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

The Republican chief executive last week announced his intent to nominate Kirsch, a Schererville resident who leads federal prosecutions in 32 northern Indiana counties, to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the appellate bench.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., both said they support Kirsch's nomination and "look forward to a swift confirmation process."

"Thomas Kirsch has devoted his life to the pursuit of justice," the senators said.

"As U.S. attorney, he fearlessly took on public corruption, gang violence and terrorist activity, and he served honorably in the U.S. Department of Justice for more than a decade."

The Republican-controlled Senate, which must confirm Trump's judicial nominations, has adjourned until Nov. 9.

That could make Kirsch's confirmation unusually controversial if Republicans lose their Senate majority and the presidency in the Nov. 3 general election and still attempt to fill the judicial vacancy before the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.