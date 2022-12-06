New federal appeals court judge makes history as first black woman from Indiana

A black woman from Indiana soon will sit on the federal appellate bench serving the Hoosier State, Illinois and Wisconsin for the first time in history.

The U.S. Senate voted 60-31 Monday night to confirm Judge Doris L. Pryor to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; she was nominated May 25 by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Pryor serves as a magistrate judge at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. She's also a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The Arkansas native earned her law degree at Indiana University in Bloomington. She's succeeding Judge David Hamilton, a fellow Hoosier, at the federal appeals court based in Chicago.

Both of Indiana's Republican U.S. senators voted to confirm Pryor to the 7th Circuit even though Senate Republicans comprised all the votes against her nomination.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said he believes Pryor is "a public servant of the highest caliber."

"She understands the difference between the role of an advocate and the role of a judge, and she will be an immense asset to the 7th Circuit," Young said. "I was proud to help shepherd her historic nomination through the Senate."