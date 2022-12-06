 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

New federal appeals court judge makes history as first black woman from Indiana

  • 0
New federal appeals court judge is first black woman from Indiana

U.S. Magistrate Judge Doris Pryor speaks July 13 to the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington.

 Screenshot

A black woman from Indiana soon will sit on the federal appellate bench serving the Hoosier State, Illinois and Wisconsin for the first time in history.

The U.S. Senate voted 60-31 Monday night to confirm Judge Doris L. Pryor to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; she was nominated May 25 by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Pryor serves as a magistrate judge at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. She's also a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

People are also reading…

The Arkansas native earned her law degree at Indiana University in Bloomington. She's succeeding Judge David Hamilton, a fellow Hoosier, at the federal appeals court based in Chicago.

Both of Indiana's Republican U.S. senators voted to confirm Pryor to the 7th Circuit even though Senate Republicans comprised all the votes against her nomination.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said he believes Pryor is "a public servant of the highest caliber."

"She understands the difference between the role of an advocate and the role of a judge, and she will be an immense asset to the 7th Circuit," Young said. "I was proud to help shepherd her historic nomination through the Senate."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts