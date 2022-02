Rokita demands resignation of U.S. homeland security chief

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is demanding the resignation of the nation's homeland security chief — even as the United States faces potential Russian reprisals for standing up to Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine.

The Hoosier Republican signed a letter Tuesday saying U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas needs to go because of what Rokita contends is Mayorkas' failure to enforce federal law and secure America's southern border.

"During my two recent trips to the border, I saw firsthand the state of chaos and lawlessness that our federal government has allowed to fester," Rokita said.

"This deliberate negligence amounts to an attack on the rule of law by the very people we entrust to enforce it," he said.

Rokita has faced criticism from Democrats for his taxpayer-funded trips to the U.S.-Mexico border that last month included a stop at a Donald Trump rally in Texas, where the Republican former president praised Rokita as "another man who has done a fantastic job."

In contrast, Rokita alleges Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor, is not doing a good job.

Rokita, a Munster native, claims the record number of migrants and narcotics nabbed at the border by Department of Homeland Security personnel last year suggest even more are making it to communities in Indiana and elsewhere.

"From the time you took office to December 2021, Customs and Border Protection seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in our country six times over," Rokita said.

"We shudder to think how much more is slipping through each day you remain in your position," he said.

The attorney general also condemned Mayorkas for following Democratic President Joe Biden's directive to halt deportations during the first 100 days of Biden's term.

Rokita said that means dangerous criminals are staying longer in the United States instead of being returned to their home countries.

"In fact, given your willingness to enforce the law in the past, the only explanation is that you have consciously and intentionally caved to the far-left mob that has hijacked this administration from our vacant president," Rokita said.

When asked by The Times if Rokita stands by his call for Mayorkas' resignation at a time when the United States may have a heightened need for a homeland security chief to protect against potential cyber and military attacks by Russia, Rokita doubled down.

"The threat that Russia poses is yet another reason why Secretary Mayorkas should resign immediately. His refusal to enforce the rule of law puts our liberty and national security at risk," Rokita said.

Rokita's call for Mayorkas' resignation was joined by Republican attorney generals from 13 additional states.

Records show Mayorkas remains on the job.

