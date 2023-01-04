Suspect in the killing of 4 Idaho students stopped by police twice in Indiana 1 month after slayings, police say

HANCOCK COUNTY — A man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students in November was stopped by Indiana State Police while driving through Hancock County last month, according to a statement from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 10:41 a.m. Dec. 15, the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, 28, was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 when a Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled him over for following too closely, according to the statement.
Kohberger can be seen behind the wheel of a white Hyundai Elantra with another male in the passenger seat, according to footage from the officer’s body camera. Kohberger was released on a verbal warning.
Shortly after, state police pulled Kohberger over on I-70 for an unknown violation. The state trooper knew Kohberger had recently been pulled over on a different stretch of the interstate, so he issued a verbal warning, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.
Kohberger was allegedly on his way to his parents’ house in Pennsylvania, where police arrested him Friday, according to
Associated Press. Kohberger is a doctoral student at Washington State University pursuing a degree in criminology.
