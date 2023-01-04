 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Suspect in the killing of 4 Idaho students stopped by police twice in Indiana 1 month after slayings, police say

  • Updated
Idaho murders suspect pulled over in Hancock County last month, police say

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was allegedly on his way to his parents house in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested Friday, when he was pulled over by police, according to the Associated Press.

 Monroe County, Penn. Correctional Facility via AP

HANCOCK COUNTY — A man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students in November was stopped by Indiana State Police while driving through Hancock County last month, according to a statement from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10:41 a.m. Dec. 15, the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, 28, was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 when a Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled him over for following too closely, according to the statement.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Kohberger can be seen behind the wheel of a white Hyundai Elantra with another male in the passenger seat, according to footage from the officer’s body camera. Kohberger was released on a verbal warning.

Shortly after, state police pulled Kohberger over on I-70 for an unknown violation. The state trooper knew Kohberger had recently been pulled over on a different stretch of the interstate, so he issued a verbal warning, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

Kohberger was allegedly on his way to his parents’ house in Pennsylvania, where police arrested him Friday, according to Associated Press. Kohberger is a doctoral student at Washington State University pursuing a degree in criminology.

Tags

