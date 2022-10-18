US Supreme Court set to decide whether to hear Lake Michigan beach-ownership case

The U.S. Supreme Court may decide next week whether to hear an appeal filed by three lake-adjacent property owners in the town of Porter who have been unsuccessful in their attempts to claim ownership of a private beach on Lake Michigan.

The high court is scheduled to consider the petition for review on Oct. 28. It was filed by the California-based Pacific Legal Foundation property rights law firm on behalf of plaintiffs Randall Pavlock, Kimberley Pavlock and Raymond Cahnman.

It generally requires consent from four of the nine justices for the court to agree to take up a case, also known as granting certiorari.

That's a difficult threshold to reach, however, as 99% of the 8,000 or so requests for review from across the country each year are turned away by the Supreme Court, records show.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita seemingly is so confident that this case won't make the cut, he recently waived, on behalf of the state defendants, his right to respond to the certiorari petition filed by the Pavlocks and Cahnman, while not giving up his right to submit written and oral arguments if the court grants certiorari.

The attorney general's office did not reply Monday to messages from The Times seeking more information about Rokita's waiver decision.

If the Supreme Court grants or denies the petition at its Oct. 28 conference, the outcome is likely to be announced Oct. 31. The justices also could delay acting until a later date.

The case seeks to undo an Indiana Supreme Court ruling, and subsequently enacted Indiana statute, proclaiming that the shoreline of Lake Michigan is owned by the state and held in trust for the enjoyment of all Hoosiers.

In May, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed a 2021 ruling by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio and concluded that the lake-adjacent property owners lack standing to challenge the Indiana high court ruling and statute in federal court.

Circuit Judge Diane Wood, writing for the federal appeals court, said the plaintiffs failed to establish that their beach property was "taken" by the state because the 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling by the Indiana Supreme Court clarified that they never owned a private beach on Lake Michigan.

The Gunderson decision held that Indiana owns — and has since statehood in 1816 — the land under Lake Michigan and the adjacent shoreline up to the ordinary high-water mark.

That mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character.

The Porter plaintiffs insist that their property deeds include a private beach on Lake Michigan, and the loss of their ability to exclude others from "their" beach is unlawful without just compensation from the government.

Generally, federal courts have declined to hold "takings" that follow a state supreme court clarifying an unresolved question of law — as the Indiana Supreme Court did in Gunderson — is equivalent to the state condemning private property for a public purpose.

Records show that the Long Beach Lakefront Homeowners Association appealed the Gunderson ruling directly to the nation's high court in October 2018.

It turned away the case without comment in February 2019, seemingly content to leave the Indiana Supreme Court ruling as the final word on Lake Michigan beach ownership.