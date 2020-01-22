Crime required for impeachment? Not so, say legal experts

At issue is the Constitution's standard for impeachment: “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." Over the centuries, the threshold has been understood to encompass actual crimes — judges have been impeached for soliciting bribes and sex abuse, among other offenses — but also noncriminal misconduct such as being drunk on the bench or favoritism in the appointment of bankruptcy receivers.

Johnson was impeached in part over accusations that he violated the Tenure of Office Act, which barred presidents from firing Senate-confirmed officials without Senate approval, over his removal of his War Secretary Edwin Stanton. Johnson's defense team questioned the constitutionality of that now-extinct law, and at his 1868 trial, one of his lawyers asserted that an impeachable offense “refers to, and includes only, high criminal offenses against the United States."

“There can be no crime, there can be no misdemeanor without a law, written or unwritten express or implied," said Curtis, a former Supreme Court Justice who served as Johnson's principal attorney. "There must be some law; otherwise there is no crime. My interpretation of it is that the language ‘high crimes and misdemeanors' means ‘offenses against the laws of the United States.'"