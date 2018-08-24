Subscribe for 33¢ / day
McCain's family says he's stopping medical treatment

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking to reporters during a meeting of the National Defense Authorization Act conferees, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, the Arizona senator's family said.

In a statement, McCain's family said McCain has surpassed expectations for his survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict." The family added: "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

The 81-year-old McCain is in his sixth term representing Arizona, He has been away from the Capitol since December.

Family members say they are immensely grateful for the support and kindness shown by McCain's caregivers and for the outpouring of concern and affection by thousands of people.

