Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted the week of Aug. 17-24. This roll call report is provided by Targeted News Service.
HOUSE VOTES:
The House was not in session this week.
SENATE VOTES:
IDENTIFYING POWS AND MIAS: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act (H.R. 6157). The amendment would increase by $10 million funding for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which identifies U.S. prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. Fischer said the added funding sought to "ensure that DPAA has the resources it needs to conduct the forensic analysis of these new remains and continue working to locate and account for American servicemembers." The vote, on Aug. 20, was unanimous with 85 yeas.
YEAS: Young, R-IN; Donnelly, D-IN
SUICIDE PREVENTION: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act (H.R. 6157), to increase funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by $2.8 million, offset by cuts in funding for other programs. Kennedy said the suicide prevention program was underfunded, and Congress needed to remedy the underfunding and "make sure that anyone battling depression knows there is someone out there who is listening." The vote, on Aug. 21, was unanimous with 95 yeas.
YEAS: Young, R-IN; Donnelly, D-IN
FUNDING PLANNED PARENTHOOD: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act (H.R. 6157), that would have blocked federal funding of Planned Parenthood. Paul said the hundreds of millions of dollars provided to Planned Parenthood, although not specifically funding abortions, were "really cross-subsidizing Planned Parenthood's abortion mills." An opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the funding rightly supported a group that "provides healthcare for millions of women across the United States, and Planned Parenthood provides family planning so that these women can avoid unplanned pregnancies." The vote, on Aug. 23, was 45 yeas to 48 nays.
YEAS: Young, R-IN
NAYS: Donnelly, D-IN
MILITARY SPENDING: The Senate has passed the Department of Defense Appropriations Act (H.R. 6157), sponsored by Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, to authorize $675 billion of fiscal 2019 spending at the Defense Department and defense programs at the Energy Department, as well as $179 billion of spending at the Departments of Labor, Education, and Health and Human Services. A supporter, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the bill "invests in programs, projects, technologies, and capabilities that will strengthen our nation's military," and takes measures to counter the opioid epidemic. An opponent, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., cited the bill's hundreds of millions of dollars of wasteful spending that continued the growth of "our out-of-control debt" burden. The vote, on Aug. 23, was 85 yeas to 7 nays.
YEAS: Young, R-IN; Donnelly, D-IN
Along with roll call votes, the Senate also passed the American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act (S. 1322), to establish the American Fisheries Advisory Committee to assist in the awarding of fisheries research and development grants; the Veterans Treatment Court Improvement Act (H.R. 2147), to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to hire additional Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists to provide treatment court services to justice-involved veterans; and a resolution (S. Res. 615), honoring the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin and the contributions of Aretha Franklin to music, civil rights, and the city of Detroit.