Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted the week of Dec. 28 through Jan. 3. This roll call report is provided by Targeted News Service.
HOUSE VOTES:
HOUSE RULES: The House passed a resolution (H. Res. 6), sponsored by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., adopting rules for the House for the 116th Congress. The rules included a ban keeping any representative indicted or charged with a felony from serving on a House committee and a requirement that representatives fund their own settlement of any discrimination or sexual misconduct claim brought against them. The vote, on Jan. 3, was 234 yeas to 197 nays.
NAYS: Baird, R-4th;Walorski, R-2nd
YEAS: Visclosky, D-1st
FUNDING HOMELAND SECURITY: The House passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 1), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., that would provide funding for the Homeland Security Department through Feb. 8. The vote, on Jan. 3, was 239 yeas to 192 nays.
NAYS: Baird, R-4th;Walorski, R-2nd
YEAS: Visclosky, D-1st
ENDING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: The House passed a bill (H.R. 21), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., that would fund the Justice Department, Commerce Department, Agriculture Department and several other government agencies for the remainder of fiscal 2019, ending the partial government shutdown that began before Christmas. The vote, on Jan. 3, was 241 yeas to 190 nays.
NAYS: Baird, R-4th; Walorski, R-2nd
YEAS: Visclosky, D-1st
The 116th Congress convened. In addition to the roll call votes below, the House also elected its speaker for the 116th Congress. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received 220 votes and was elected Speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., received 192 votes, 10 other individuals received votes for Speaker, and four representatives voted present or did not vote.
SENATE VOTES:
There were no key votes in the Senate.