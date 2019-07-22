Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is being fondly remembered in his hometown of Chicago, where he was a lawyer and served on 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before advancing in 1975 to the nation's highest court.
But Stevens, who died last Tuesday at age 99, also had strong ties to Northwest Indiana, both through his family and a friendship that would define his final years on the bench.
Stevens recalled in "Five Chiefs," his 2011 memoir of the five chief justices he personally knew during his legal career, how his mother, Elizabeth Street, grew up in Michigan City near the Indiana State Prison and was friends with the warden's daughter.
His mother later taught high school English in Michigan City, and after marrying Chicago lawyer Ernest Stevens, they often passed through the Region on their way to a Lake Michigan summer home in Lakeside, Michigan, about 11 miles north of the Indiana state line.
John Paul Stevens said he built his own Lakeside summer home in 1961 because "I have always loved that part of the Midwest."
Unlike his parents, however, Stevens sped up his commute across the lake by learning to fly at the former Oselka Airport in Three Oaks, Michigan.
"At that time, I kept my plane at Oselka and often landed at the small airports in LaPorte and Michigan City," Stevens said.
In a what-if moment, Stevens wonders in "Five Chiefs" whether on one of his late 1960s flights he might have flown over the Long Beach, Indiana, home of future Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.
Roberts, who was born in 1955, moved to the Region from upstate New York around age 9, when his father became plant manager at Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor.
Roberts attended Long Beach's Notre Dame school and high school at La Lumiere in LaPorte from 1969 to 1973, before heading to Harvard University.
"It is possible, I suppose, that John saw my plane in flight during those years or that I saw him or his home from the air," Stevens said, while admitting it was "unlikely."
Either way, Stevens said, "Our shared knowledge about that part of the Midwest helped us form a solid friendship when we became colleagues in Washington, D.C., many years later."
Stevens, in fact, worked closely with Roberts on court matters starting in 2005, when Roberts succeeded William Rehnquist as chief justice, following a swearing-in ceremony led by Stevens, who retired from the court in 2010.
As the longest tenured junior justice since 1994, a position Stevens dubbed "second among equals," Stevens had the duty of assigning majority opinions when the chief justice was in the minority, as well as attending events when the chief justice was unavailable.
"My principal guideline in making assignments was my judgment about which eligible author would produce the best draft," Stevens said.
"There were occasions when I kept assignments for myself either because I felt that I had learned some things about a case that I wanted to emphasize in an opinion or because keeping a case or two for myself avoided the risk of receiving a less desirable assignment from the chief."
Regarding Roberts, Stevens said he considered the former Hoosier to be "an excellent chief justice," who is a "well-prepared, fair and effective leader" in dealing with the other court members, and one of the best at handling the chief's nonjudicial obligations.
"He is a better presiding officer than both of his immediate predecessors," Stevens said.
Roberts returned the compliments following Stevens' death.
He praised Stevens as "a son of the Midwest heartland" who "devoted his long life to public service, including 35 years on the Supreme Court."
"He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation," Roberts said.