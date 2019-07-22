WASHINGTON — John Paul Stevens, the bow-tied, independent-thinking, Republican-nominated justice who unexpectedly emerged as the Supreme Court's leading liberal, died Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after suffering a stroke Monday. He was 99.

Holcomb orders flags to half-staff

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags across the state be flown at half-staff between sunrise and sunset Tuesday to honor John Paul Stevens, retired associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, on the day of his funeral.