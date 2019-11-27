The plans for a memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. commemorating the 1990-91 Persian Gulf war are nearing final approval.
The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts recently endorsed the memorial's design concept, according to the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association (NDSWM).
Now all that remains before construction can begin is approval of the memorial's detailing quotes, fonts, images, bronze sculptures and carvings.
"Our team has dedicated the past 12 months to develop the memorial's iconic and timeless design," said Scott Stump, NDSWM president.
"I, along with our entire team, are grateful to receive concept approval for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial from the Commission of Fine Arts."
Stump said the memorial's final design is set to be unveiled in January and the memorial is expected to open in 2021.
It will commemorate the historical significance of the Gulf War and honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. military personnel who led the effort to liberate Kuwait from Saddam Hussein's Iraqi invaders while defending Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula.
The federal law authorizing a Desert Shield/Desert Storm memorial was enacted in December 2014 by Democratic President Barack Obama.
It was sponsored by then-U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind.
In 2017, Republican President Donald Trump approved another Donnelly-sponsored measure granting permission to place the memorial on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Donnelly said at the time: "Our nation's monuments share the story of our country. It can't fully be told without a National Desert Storm War Memorial."
"Perhaps more importantly, the nearly 400 fallen servicemembers of this war deserve a memorial for their sacrifice, and those who fought alongside them deserve a place of remembrance and healing," Donnelly said.
Records show more than 60,000 Hoosiers served in the conflict.