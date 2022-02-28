Holcomb directs Indiana agencies to reassess any connections to Russia

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing Indiana government agencies to review, and possibly terminate, any connections between the state and Russia in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Republican chief executive signed an executive order Monday setting out a series of actions he said show Indiana's commitment to the citizens of Ukraine and condemnation of the Russian government.

"I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin and his unprovoked invasion. We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can. Indiana joins the world as we pray for the people of Ukraine," Holcomb said.

The executive order instructs the Indiana Office of Technology to strengthen the state's defenses against potential cyberattacks by Russia and encourages Hoosier businesses to likewise evaluate their own technological security and upgrade where needed.

The order also directs the Indiana Office of Administration to review all state government contracts to determine whether taxpayer dollars are supporting Russia-owned or Russia-affiliated companies, and to report its findings to the governor's office.

Holcomb similarly ordered the Indiana Public Retirement System to determine whether the retirement funds of state and local public employees, including teachers, are invested in any Russian companies or currency, and to report back.

In addition, Indiana colleges and universities, businesses and other organizations are urged to review their own ties to Russia and Russian entities and determine whether those relationships should continue in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Holcomb also said Indiana stands ready to accept and assist Ukrainian refugees upon request by the federal government.

"As a state we will do our part to try to prevent further indiscriminate killing of Ukrainian civilian men, women and children," Holcomb said.

"I encourage Indiana residents to support the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine through their local communities, religious organizations and non-profits and show our true Hoosier spirit."

