Holcomb visits Afghan evacuees, U.S. troops at Camp Atterbury

"I'm so proud to see the work being done by the Indiana National Guard and our federal partners in such a short time to help these evacuees," Holcomb said. "There has been an outpouring of kindness from Hoosiers to welcome those who aided and protected us."

Though not all Hoosier Republicans are on board Holcomb's Afghan welcome wagon.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, repeatedly has condemned the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden for evacuating Afghans alongside Americans living in Afghanistan, and Banks also questions the benefit of bringing Afghans to the United States.

"We have no idea who was evacuated from Afghanistan, no records to vet, and cannot legally stop refugees from leaving military bases and fanning out all across the country," Banks said Tuesday on Twitter.

His sentiments echo Republican former Gov. Mike Pence who unsuccessfully tried in 2015 to bar Syrian refugees from settling in Indiana based on vague concerns about public safety.

Federal district and appellate courts quickly struck down Pence's Syrian refugee ban as unlawful discrimination based on national origin.

Biden last week selected former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, a Democrat, to coordinate Operation: Allies Welcome.