INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., believes it's time for the United States to officially end the Persian Gulf War that began in 1991, as well as the Iraq War that's been going since 2002.
On Wednesday, Young filed bipartisan legislation with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to repeal the congressional authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) associated with those conflicts.
"As a young high school student, I enlisted in the Navy mere weeks before the Gulf War began," Young said. "Now, 28 years later, those war authorities are still active and still in law."
Young explained that it's the duty of Congress under the U.S. Constitution to authorize the use of military force, when necessary.
But it's also the responsibility of Congress to terminate that authorization when the conditions that led to war no longer exist, he said.
In this case, Young observed that the United States has a strong partnership with a sovereign, democratic Iraq, whose 1990 invasion of Kuwait was turned back by U.S.-led forces long ago, and whose former leader, Saddam Hussein, has been dead since 2006.
"This illustrates the level of congressional failure to perform its constitutionally mandated oversight role," Young said.
Kaine agreed: "It makes no sense that two AUMFs remain in place against a country that is now a close ally. They serve no operational purpose, run the risk of future abuse by the president and help keep our nation at permanent war."
Young said terminating the use of force authorizations would not prevent the United States from continuing to combat the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, which is being conducted at the invitation of the government of Iraq.
Though Young said Congress also should consider passing a new AUMF specifically targeting ISIS, in part to send a message to U.S. troops fighting in the Middle East that the entire country is supporting their mission.
"An AUMF against ISIS would incentivize greater congressional scrutiny and oversight of the executive branch's strategy to defeat ISIS, establish greater accountability by Congress to the American people, and prevent a further dangerous erosion in the congressional war powers that undercuts the ability of the American people to influence our nation's decisions related to war and peace," Young said.
The resolution filed by Young and Kaine is awaiting action in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.