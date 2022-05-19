Hoosier senators split on $40B in additional US aid for Ukraine

The two Republicans representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate split Thursday over whether to provide $40 billion in additional U.S. aid to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., was among just 11 "no" votes on the Ukraine aid legislation in the Senate. All 11 were Republicans.

Braun said he simply could not endorse any new federal spending unless outlays were reduced elsewhere to avoid adding to the budget deficit.

"I support helping Ukraine expel the Russian invasion, but as inflation, gas prices, and shortages wallop Americans here at home I can’t support $40 billion of new spending unless it’s offset with cuts or taken from already authorized funds, especially when the European Union isn’t matching what we’re doing to end this conflict in their own backyard," Braun said.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who recently visited Kyiv, suggested on the Senate floor Braun's cost concerns were misplaced as Ukraine continues fighting for its very existence.

"Anyone concerned about the cost of supporting a Ukrainian victory should consider the much larger cost should Ukraine lose," McConnell said.

In that vein, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., seemingly had no problem joining a bipartisan coalition of 86 senators to advance the Ukraine aid proposal to the desk of Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

"We must support the Ukrainian people not only to repel Russia, but also to demonstrate our resolve that authoritarians — whether in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran or elsewhere — will never be permitted to unilaterally redraw borders as they see fit," Young said.

The measure previously was approved May 10 by a 368-57 margin in the House, with backing from Northwest Indiana's U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

All 57 House votes against the plan were Republicans, including northeast Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City.

