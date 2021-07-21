Indiana GOP congressman bumped from panel investigating Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The nomination of a northeast Indiana congressman to serve as the top Republican on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump was rejected Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

In a statement, Pelosi said she was compelled to object to the appointment of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, due to Banks' past statements and actions relating to the Capitol attack that she said may compromise the integrity of the House investigation.

"The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision," Pelosi said. "The future of our democracy is on the line. This assault was an attempt to overthrow the government."

Banks was among 139 House Republicans who challenged the electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden submitted by the states of Pennsylvania and Arizona — notwithstanding certification of their validity by state officials — as part of an effort to propel Trump to a second term, despite the Republican failing to win an electoral vote majority and losing the national popular vote for a second time.