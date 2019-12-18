Indiana's two U.S. senators will swear an oath to "do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws" when the Senate convenes in January to decide whether to remove President Donald Trump from office, as recommended Wednesday by the U.S. House.
But both U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., already have made clear that unless there's a bombshell revelation about Trump's alleged misconduct during the Senate trial they expect to vote with the Republican majority to acquit.
In separate interviews prior to the House impeachment vote, Young and Braun said based on what they've read and seen so far, there's insufficient evidence Trump abused the power of his office by improperly holding up Ukraine aid or obstructed the work of Congress.
"My anticipation, based on only anecdotal evidence from what I've heard publicly and read publicly, is that there will indeed be a correlation between one's party affiliation, on one hand, and the votes that are cast, on the other hand," Young said.
Braun was more explicit in writing off the chances that the impeachment resolution adopted by the Democratic-controlled House will achieve the two-thirds Senate supermajority required to convict Trump: "This has been an orchestrated event from Day 1," he said.
"If we do not hear anything new, I think most people have had their mind made up based upon where you were many, many months ago," Braun said.
At the same time, Braun doesn't believe the Senate should just dismiss the House impeachment resolution. But he also doesn't see the need for the Senate to hear directly from witnesses with knowledge of Trump's alleged misconduct.
"Witnesses would be a double-edged sword," Braun said. "If we would agree to witnesses, they'd (Democrats) have to agree to a list of our top two or three witnesses, and I'm sure that would tank the whole discussion right at that point."
Young agreed there probably is no need for the Senate to conduct an extended impeachment trial with direct testimony by witnesses.
"I'll be a conscientious United State senator making an objective decision based on presentation of all facts that are in record. And just about all the facts are already in the record," Young said. "Which means that it will likely be unnecessary to call additional witnesses."
Democrats requested acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Mulvaney's senior adviser Robert Blair, and Michael Duffey, of the Office of Management and Budget, testify about how Trump allegedly conditioned the distribution of U.S. military aid to Ukraine on the foreign country agreeing to investigate Joe Biden.
Those witness requests, however, were denied this week by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has pledged "total coordination with the White House" as he goes about managing the Republican president's impeachment trial in the Senate.
Young said he has no problem with McConnell directly planning the trial with the assistance of Trump and his attorneys, even though Trump will be the subject of the Senate trial.
"This is not a standard court of law. It's neither a civil nor a criminal court," Young said.
"Our founding fathers explicitly decided to come up with a different version of impeachment that only had political consequences to it, that is, removal from office, not foreclosing the ability of someone after a term of service to bring a civil or criminal complaint."
Braun pointed out there's a similar lack of impartiality on the Democratic side of the aisle, where five senators who will vote on impeachment are actively campaigning for the opportunity to run against Trump in the 2020 general election.
"It's a political process that everybody has been trying to equate to a regular court of law and we know that's not the case," Braun said.
Nevertheless, Young vowed to faithfully uphold the duties of his office, and the Constitution, as he sits in judgment of the president.
"I'm going to be a conscientious United States senator, do my job, review the factual record, apply it against what I regard as the appropriate standard of high crimes and misdemeanors — each side will be making their case on what ought to and what ought not to constitute a high crime and misdemeanor — and then I'll cast my vote," Young said.
Braun said he'll just be happy to be done with impeachment once Trump is acquitted by the Senate.
"It's not like we haven't heard a lot about it, and why belabor it? I know most Hoosiers are disappointed we're not doing other stuff," Braun said.
Young and Braun will be just the fifth and sixth senators from Indiana to sit in judgment of an impeached president during a Senate trial.
In 1998, U.S. Sen Dick Lugar, R-Ind., voted to convict Democratic President Bill Clinton on allegations of perjury and obstruction of justice, while U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., deemed Clinton not guilty.
Neither charge garnered the 67 votes needed to remove Clinton from office. Perjury failed with 55 senators in favor and 45 opposed; the obstruction result was 50-50.
In 1868, U.S. Sen. Oliver Morton, R-Ind., voted to sustain the impeachment of Democratic President Andrew Johnson, while U.S. Sen. Thomas Hendricks, D-Ind., voted to acquit.
The 35 senators voting in favor of convicting Johnson on each of three articles of impeachment was one short of the two-thirds majority needed to remove Johnson from office.
