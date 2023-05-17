Republican Todd Young's second term in the U.S. Senate is starting out pretty sweet.

The Hoosier is now seated at the "candy desk" in the chamber and responsible for ensuring that the back row, aisle desk on the Republican side is well-stocked with goodies for lawmakers of both political parties whenever they need a sugar fix.

Young announced this week that he plans to stock the Senate's candy desk with confections from Indiana candy makers, including Albanese gummy products from Merrillville and sour punch straws from The Sweet Tooth in Munster.

"The candy desk is a popular destination for senators from both sides of the aisle, and I’m excited to share Hoosier candies with my colleagues," he said. "Perhaps a taste of Hoosier hospitality will sweeten the sometimes-bitter divide in Washington."

The Senate has maintained a candy desk for its members since the 1960s, and its location, near the chamber's most popular entrance, makes it easy for senators to grab a little snack on their way in to keep up their energy during long periods of floor debate.

The originator of the candy desk, California Sen. George Murphy, started out merely sharing candy-flavored throat lozenges with his colleagues.

Senators subsequently seated at the designated desk initially upgraded the offerings to mints and hard candies, then eventually to a robust selection of treats from the senator's home state — a tradition Young believes is important to continue.

"Candy manufacturers across Indiana are producing amazing treats, and my goal is to spotlight these unique products made and distributed by Hoosiers," he said.

In addition to the Region-based delights, Young plans to stock DeBrand chocolate bars from Fort Wayne, Red Hots from Jeffersonville, Toxic Waste sour candy and rock crystal candies from New Albany, Kraft caramels from Kendallville, jelly beans from Wakarusa, buckeyes from Metamora, and Endangered Species mini chocolates from Indianapolis.

Young is taking over the candy desk from Sen. Pat Toomey, whose home state of Pennsylvania is home to Hershey, Reese's and other longstanding candy brands.

Albanese doesn't (yet) have its own theme park, like Hershey. But who knows what the future holds once America's 100 senators take a ride on the 12 flavors of the Merrillville company's "world's best" gummy bears.

Young actually is the second Hoosier senator to preside over the candy desk. Dick Lugar, who represented Indiana for 36 years, made available a selection of hard candies from 1977 to ’79 when he served as the Senate's candy king.

The keeper of the candy won a second six-year term serving Hoosiers at the Capitol by defeating Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. in last year's election.

McDermott made news this week touting a different kind of gummy — marijuana edibles — from a home in Michigan where the drug is legal, in contrast to Indiana where cannabis is not.

PHOTOS: Sen. Todd Young visits Valparaiso University