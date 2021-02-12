Mrvan appointed to U.S. House committees on education and labor, veterans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I am proud to have been able to stand with labor throughout my career, and I will use every opportunity on this committee to be a voice for our union brothers and sisters."

Concerning education, Mrvan said he hopes to focus on programs that will protect children from predators, as he did with the No More Secrets campaign during his tenure as North Township trustee.

"I look forward to making sure that teachers and school officials have a place at the table and are engaged in solutions to protect their safety and the selfless service they provide to our students," Mrvan said.

On the 30-member Veterans' Affairs Committee, Mrvan was chosen for the Subcommittee on Health and elected chairman of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

"Throughout my career at the trustee's office, I have had a very positive and collaborative relationship with veterans and veteran organizations in Northwest Indiana, and they have brought to my attention many pressing issues, including those related to technology and health care," Mrvan said.

"One of the subcommittee's priorities will be to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs major $16 billion electronic health record modernization project."