Mrvan appointed to U.S. House committees on education and labor, veterans

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, did not get his wish to be assigned to the seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee held for many years by his predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.
But Mrvan is confident he'll still be able to make a difference for Northwest Indiana, and the nation, as a member of the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee during the 117th Congress.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity on these committees to continue to be an advocate for and staunch supporter of organized labor, workers, veterans, and teachers and students across America," Mrvan said Friday.
The 50-member Education and Labor Committee oversees all federal initiatives dealing with elementary, high school and post-secondary education, as well as all federal labor policies.
Much of the panel's work is managed by its five subcommittees. Mrvan has been selected to serve on the Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee and the Civil Rights and Human Services Subcommittee.
"The Education and Labor Committee will be at the forefront of defending organized labor and making sure that our regional and national economies grow with good-paying union jobs," Mrvan said.
"I am proud to have been able to stand with labor throughout my career, and I will use every opportunity on this committee to be a voice for our union brothers and sisters."
Concerning education, Mrvan said he hopes to focus on programs that will protect children from predators, as he did with the No More Secrets campaign during his tenure as North Township trustee.
"I look forward to making sure that teachers and school officials have a place at the table and are engaged in solutions to protect their safety and the selfless service they provide to our students," Mrvan said.
On the 30-member Veterans' Affairs Committee, Mrvan was chosen for the Subcommittee on Health and elected chairman of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.
"Throughout my career at the trustee's office, I have had a very positive and collaborative relationship with veterans and veteran organizations in Northwest Indiana, and they have brought to my attention many pressing issues, including those related to technology and health care," Mrvan said.
"One of the subcommittee's priorities will be to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs major $16 billion electronic health record modernization project."
Records show Mrvan is serving alongside a Hoosier, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, on both committees, as well as a fellow Indiana freshman, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, on the education and labor panel.