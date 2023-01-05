Mrvan frustrated that U.S. House speaker stalemate is impeding legislative action

The continuing inability of the Republican U.S. House majority to elect a chamber leader is frustrating U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, who says he wants to get to work.

None of the 435 House members can be sworn in as representatives for the 118th Congress until a speaker is elected, and the filing of legislative proposals, along with action on them by House committees, likewise are on hold while the speaker's chair remains vacant.

"The hard-working people of Northwest Indiana and our nation woke up today and went to work to fulfill their job duties. So should all members of Congress," Mrvan said Thursday. "It is past time to start our work to solve the challenges facing our districts and communities."

Since Tuesday, Kevin McCarthy of California, the ostensible leader of the 222 House Republicans, repeatedly has failed to obtain the 218 votes required to be elected speaker because 20 or so GOP lawmakers have refused to support McCarthy's ambition.

After a fruitless 11th speaker's ballot Thursday, members-elect voted 219-213 around 7 p.m. to adjourn until noon Eastern time Friday.

No amount of behind-the-scenes deal-making has been able to end the longest speaker election stalemate since before the Civil War, and even the nomination of former President Donald Trump — the speaker does not have to be a House member — failed to garner support from anyone other than Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Records show that Mrvan and every Democrat have voted on each ballot for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., whose 212 votes for speaker consistently outpoll McCarthy. But Jeffries can't get the 218 votes needed to be elected speaker without a handful of Republicans crossing the aisle.

Notably, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was elected speaker on the first ballot in 2021 when Democrats had the majority, even though the number of Democrats then, 222, is identical to the number of Republicans now serving in the House.

Mrvan said he looks forward to eventually getting the "honor and privilege of taking the solemn oath to uphold the United States Constitution" and officially beginning his second two-year term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the House.

He vowed to continue earning the trust and confidence of Northwest Indiana residents through his public service and pledged to remain resolutely focused on working with like-minded colleagues and federal, state and local stakeholders to address pressing issues facing Region communities.

"My priorities remain to enhance our robust economic assets, including our steel, oil and manufacturing industries, our transportation infrastructure, our environmental wonders, and our incredible skilled workforce and members of organized labor that promote a vibrant business community and new investments to our Region," he said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, a consistent McCarthy supporter whose district includes Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana, said he's also frustrated by the unresolved speaker situation.

"The bottom line is that we cannot serve our fellow veterans who need help with issues with Veterans Affairs or fulfill any of our commitments to the American people until we have a new speaker," Baird said. "Let's get this done."

