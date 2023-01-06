President approves Young plan to counter China with more U.S. embassies in Pacific Island nations

An effort led by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., to counter Chinese expansionism by stepping up the United States' diplomatic presence in Pacific Island nations is now law.

The Pacific Islands Embassy Act was approved Dec. 23 by President Joe Biden as part of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that passed the Senate, 83-11, and the House, 350-80.

The measure authorizes the State Department to spend $43.2 million to construct embassies in the republic of Kiribati and the kingdom of Tonga, upgrade the United States consular agency in the Solomon Islands to an embassy, and establish a physical U.S. government presence in the republic of Vanuatu.

Currently, embassy services for Kiribati and Tonga are provided through the U.S. embassy in Fiji, while the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu are served by the embassy in Papua New Guinea, according to the State Department.

"The Indo-Pacific is a region of active competition with China, and our Pacific island partners are especially vulnerable to Chinese coercion. This new law will strengthen our diplomatic presence in the region and signal our resolve to our partners and allies," Young said.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., a co-sponsor of the proposal, agreed.

"Strong U.S. diplomacy in the Pacific is essential," he said. "We brought Democrats and Republicans together to establish a robust physical diplomatic presence in these strategic island nations."

Every Republican and Democrat representing Indiana in Congress supported the proposal, except U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. — a 2024 candidate for Indiana governor — who objected to the $858 billion overall cost of the bipartisan defense spending legislation.

