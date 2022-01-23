 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill
0 Comments
AP

South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers worked out a compromise.

Supporters said recycling plastic this way is a safe business and good for the environment because it reduces trash in landfills.

Opponents of the bill said melting plastic to recycle it is an unproven industry and it's not enough to require firms that use the technique to pay a bond to promise to clean up any excessive pollution for five years after the law goes into effect.

The five-year bond requirement was a compromise after the bill's original three-year requirement stalled the proposal in 2021.

A spokesman for the governor said McMaster currently is reviewing the bill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster
Govt-and-politics

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts