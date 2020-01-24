US Vice President Pence to Pope Francis: You made me a hero

He said meeting with Francis on a day when “literally hundreds of thousands of Americans, including many Catholic Americans, are gathered on our National Mall in Washington D.C. standing up for the right to life was a particular joy for me."

Pence also gushed pride for Trump, hailing him as the “most pro-life president in American history.”

Trump has embraced the anti-abortion agenda in a nod to evangelical Christians, a politically influential bloc in U.S. politics. But in 1999, Trump had gone on record in an interview describing himself as “pro-choice in every respect.”

In Friday's interview, Pence also praised Francis for his “passion for the sanctity of life.”

The vice president's office also said Pence and the pope talked about the crisis in Venezuela and displaced religious minorities in the Middle East.

The Vatican didn't say what was discussed.

Francis has repeatedly cited the social and economic hardships in Venezuela, in his native continent of South America. He also has decried that Christian minorities in parts of the Middle East have been forced to flee fighting or persecution, including in Iraq and Syria.