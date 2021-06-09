WATCH NOW: Hoosier senator leading fight to improve U.S. tech competitiveness with China

"We need to invest in these overlooked places that have hollowed out," Young said. "And ensure we bring everyone along in the 21st century."

He said that's never been more important as Indiana automakers and other factories recently have been forced to reduce hours or temporarily shut down because of the global microchip shortage.

If his measure is enacted into law, Young said the United States will advance and solidify American leadership by investing in the discovery, creation, and manufacturing of technology critical to national security and economic competitiveness.

"This is a rare opportunity to show the authoritarians in Beijing, and the rest of the world, that when it comes to our national security, and most importantly our China policy, we are united," Young said.

The legislation was cosponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and a majority of the Senate votes in favor of the plan came from Senate Democrats.

Thirty-one of the 32 "no" votes were by Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. It also was opposed by independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.