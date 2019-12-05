{{featured_button_text}}

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — An Illinois woman charged in the beating death of her 5-year-old son pleaded guilty to murder Thursday.

JoAnn Cunningham, 36, of Crystal Lake, entered the plea in the April slaying of Andrew “AJ" Freund.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cunningham will be sentenced at a later date. She faces 20 to 60 years in prison. Other charges against her were dropped.

Cunningham sat quietly in the courthouse during Thursday’s hearing. When Judge Robert Wilbrandt asked if she had anything to say, she replied, “Nothing at this time, your honor.”

Cunningham and the boy’s father, Andrew Freund were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after the boy’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock following a massive search for him that began after he was reported missing.

The two have been held in the McHenry County jail on $5 million bail.

