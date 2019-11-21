The Freedom of the Seas cruise ship is docked May 11, 2006 in Bayonne, N.J. An attorney for an Indiana family whose 18-month-old daughter fell to her death in July from the cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico says the negligent homicide charges her grandfather now faces "are pouring salt" on the family's wounds.
MIAMI, FLORIDA — A man from Indiana died after falling from the balcony of a cruise ship as it was returning to port in Miami on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Carnival Cruise Line confirmed via email on Monday that a passenger on the Carnival Horizon died Friday. The cruise line said it was cooperating with the standard law enforcement investigation and was continuing to provide support to the passenger’s family.
Multiple reports identified the passenger who died as Brian Rice, a father of two from Brownsburg, Indiana. An online fundraiser organized to support his family says he leaves behind a wife and twin 3-year-old boys, as well as his parents and three siblings.
Chloe Wiegand was being held by her grandfather on the 11th floor of the Freedom of the Seas ship back in July when she slipped out of his arms and plunged to the concrete dock below.
Puerto Rican authorities charged her grandfather Salvatore Anello with negligent manslaughter late last month - a move that the family's attorney called "pouring salt on the open wounds of this grieving family."
