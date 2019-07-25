The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.
Five inmates who have been sentenced to death are scheduled to be executed starting in December. The executions will take place at the federal prison in Terre Haute, which houses the death row for male inmates and is the designated site for nearly all federal executions.
The five men scheduled for execution — Daniel Lewis Lee, Lezmond Mitchell, Wesley Ira Purkey, Alfred Bourgeois and Dustin Lee Honken — have exhausted their post-conviction appeals, and no "legal impediments" prevent their execution, the Justice Department said. Additional executions are expected to be scheduled at a later date, but the department did not specify which prisoners would be put to death.
Of the 62 federal inmates currently on death row, Odell Corley is the only one from Indiana, according to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center. Corley, who goes by the name Nasih Ra'id, was convicted in 2004 of fatally shooting two Porter County bank clerks during a robbery.
Alan Freedman, an Evanston, Illinois-based attorney who previously represented Corley in federal appeals court, said the Capital Habeas Unit of the federal public defender's office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania is now handling Corley's case.
Attorneys for the unit could not be reached for comment about Corley's status.
In 2014, following a botched state execution in Oklahoma, then-President Barack Obama directed the Justice Department to conduct a broad review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. That review has been completed and the executions can continue, the department said.
Going forward, federal executions will utilize a single fatal drug — pentobarbital — instead of a previously used three-drug mixture. The new procedure, outlined in a Federal Execution Protocol Addendum, is similar to that used by several other states, including Georgia, Missouri and Texas, according to the Justice Department.
Executions on the federal level have been rare. The government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988, the most recent of which occurred in 2003, when Louis Jones was executed for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a young female soldier.
"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. "The Justice Department upholds the rule of law — and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."
The resumption of federal executions comes amid an increasing focus by the Trump Justice Department on identifying potential death penalty cases, according to Jerome Flynn, the executive director of the Northern District of Indiana Federal Community Defenders. Flynn's organization is a nonprofit corporation funded by the U.S. Courts that serves as the federal public defender's office in Northern Indiana.
"Within the legal community, there is the feeling that there has been a shift toward pursuing death penalty cases in more situations," Flynn told The Times, describing the change as a "broadening of parameters" that federal prosecutors can use to identify suitable capital cases.
Flynn said he is aware of "six or seven" cases — most of them murders tied to gang activity — in the Northern District of Indiana that the Justice Department is reviewing to determine if the death penalty is appropriate.
At the state level, Texas leads the nation in using capital punishment by a wide margin. Texas has executed 563 inmates since 1977, when the U.S. ended a 10-year moratorium on the death penalty. Virginia, the number two death penalty state, has executed 113 people in the same time period, according to DPIC.
In Indiana, there are 12 men and one woman on death row as a result of state-level convictions, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. None are currently scheduled to be executed.
Indiana has executed 19 inmates since 1995, when the state adopted lethal injection as the method of execution. The last Indiana prisoner to be executed was Matthew Eric Wrinkles, who was put to death in 2009 for killing his estranged wife and two other people in 1994.
Capital punishment has emerged as a flashpoint in the Democratic presidential primary, with former Vice President Joe Biden this week shifting to call for the elimination of the federal death penalty after years of supporting it. Biden's criminal justice plan also would encourage states to follow the federal government in ending the death penalty, 25 years after he helped pass a tough crime bill that expanded capital punishment for more potential offenses.
The lone Democratic White House hopeful who has publicly supported preserving capital punishment in certain circumstances is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who has said he would leave it open as an option for major crimes such as terrorism.
In contrast, President Donald Trump has advocated more frequent use of the death penalty, including for crimes other than murder such as rape and drug trafficking.
"I think they should very much bring the death penalty into vogue," Trump said last year after 11 people were gunned down in a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.