When Salvatore Anello sat his 18-month-old granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, on the ledge of a cruise ship's window, he believed the glass just behind her was closed.
But it wasn't.
Chloe fell 11 stories — 115 feet — from the ship's play area July 7 while it was docked in Puerto Rico.
"I remember trying to find her on the floor and then I saw her fall, I saw her fall, I saw her fall and I was just in disbelief,'' Anello, 51, told CBS News Monday. "And I was like 'Oh my God.' And I think for a while I was in shock and I was just standing there. ... I thought there was glass. I still say it to myself, it's just, I kind of relive it all the time and I just thought there was glass there. I don't know what else to tell you."
When she initially learned of the toddler's death, Kimberly said she didn't know the child had fallen from a window and ran toward the glass paneling. But as she looked over the edge, she learned the truth, seeing concrete instead of water.
Royal Caribbean officials told the Wiegands, who plan to sue the company, the open window was used for ventilation to which Kimberly responded on the "Today" show, "Get a fan. Come up with some other mechanism to make your guests comfortable rather than creating a tremendous safety hazard that cost our child her life."
"He was extremely hysterical,'' Kimberly said of Anello, who resides in Valparaiso and has ties to community theater in Crown Point. "He will cry over and over and over. At no point ever, ever has Sam (Anello) ever put our kids in danger. ... You can barely look at him without him crying. She was his best friend."
The family's civil attorney, Michael Winkleman, has said if proper safety measures had been in place, Chloe would still be alive.
"I'm just left wondering why in the world would you have an open window in a wall full of glass, literally right next to a kid's area?" Winkleman previously told NBC News. "The family is really at a loss for words. They are so deeply and utterly devastated by what happened."
However, Puerto Rico authorities believed Anello is still at fault.
On Oct. 28, Anello was charged with negligent homicide. San Juan Investigations Chamber Judge Jimmy Sepúlveda ordered his arrest after prosecutors submitted evidence, with the ship's security video being an integral piece. The footage has not been made public.
"We have a very solid case," prosecutors told NBC News.
Anello's defense attorney said the child's death was a horrible accident, but not a crime.
His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17, where he'll decide if he wants a trial by jury or by judge. Anello has yet to enter a plea.
Anello, who faces three years in prison if convicted, told NBC reporter Kerry Sanders, "They can't do anything worse to me than has already happened."
"It seems like it's all not real,'' Anello told CBS News. "She's such a beautiful little girl. Perfect little girl."
