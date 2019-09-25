GARY — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky has announced his support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call for an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“As Chairman of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I am greatly concerned that the conduct of the President continues to threaten the safety and security of our nation and our allies," Visclosky said. "Given the seriousness of the President’s actions, I believe that the Speaker’s announcement is warranted."
He said he now awaits the details of the information gleaned from the current Committee investigations.
“It is imperative that as the inquiry moves forward, Congress does not lose sight of its duty to address the pressing needs of the citizens of our nation," he said.
“These priorities include creating more opportunities for good-paying jobs, providing affordable health care options, decreasing the cost of prescription drugs, and ensuring that the dignity of all workers and individuals is recognized.”
Trump pushed Ukraine's president to open a corruption investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript of a phone call released by the White House on Wednesday.
That call is now at the center of the probe.
In the call, Trump raised allegations, without citing any evidence, that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son, Hunter.
"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to the transcript.
The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint, which followed the July 25 call. The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by Pelosi.
The U.S. Justice Department at first said it would not turn over the whistleblower's complaint to Congress, but changed course Wednesday and said it would be delivered.
The complaint has set off a stunning turn of American political events, leading Pelosi to yield to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats on the impeachment inquiry.
According to the AP, the White House account of the call reveals that Trump was willing to engage a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political foe and he goes so far as to volunteer his attorney general to help.
But Trump appears to stop short in the call of any explicit quid pro quo, such as linking Ukraine's help to American military aid or other assistance.
Without a quid pro quo agreement, several Republicans argued Wednesday, there is no grounds to impeach Trump.
It's illegal under federal campaign finance laws to seek foreign government assistance for U.S. elections.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.