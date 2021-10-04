Nationwide fentanyl seizure nets load of pills, powder in northern Indiana

Federal agents have recovered around 3,600 pills containing illicitly produced fentanyl and approximately 1,100 grams of fentanyl powder in northern Indiana in the last two months, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alfred “Chip” Cooke confirmed to The Times that his territory, which includes most of the northern half of Indiana, was part of a nationwide crackdown that netted an historic amount of the potentially lethal drug. In the tri-state region of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, the DEA nabbed 24 kilograms of fentanyl and 77,000 pills containing fentanyl between Aug. 3 and Sept. 30, according to a DEA news release.

Cooke, who is based out of Merrillville, said he could not provide additional information on local seizures because operations, most conducted in conjunction with local law enforcement, are ongoing.