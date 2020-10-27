Nature preserve secures new pavilion

Lydick Bog was dedicated as an Indiana State Nature Preserve in January 2019. The designation adds additional protection for the plants, animals and natural communities which are found there, and it protects the property in perpetuity from development which would harm its natural character. Lydick Bog is the sixth Shirley Heinze Land Trust preserve to receive the designation.

The Indiana Bicentennial Nature Trust, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, The Conservation Fund, and NIPSCO were integral to the protection of Lydick Bog. This land is being conserved, in part, by funding and technical assistance made available as mitigation for impacts caused by the construction and maintenance of the Reynolds Topeka Electric System Improvement Project in partnership with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Since 1981, Shirley Heinze Land Trust has protected, restored and maintained northwestern Indiana’s rich and significant natural communities, including tallgrass prairie, high dune, oak savanna, boreal flatwoods, dune-and-swale, woodlands, marshes, swamps, ponds, fens, bogs, and riparian habitat.