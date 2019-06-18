VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group, Woodland Savanna Land Conservancy, Porter County Izaak Walton League, and the Duneland Sierra Club Group host Naturepalooza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Lakewood Park in Valparaiso.
It's free, for all ages and offers an outdoor nature experience with exhibitors, speakers, activities, displays, water sports and demonstrations.
It's situated under a canopy of trees with lake access at the Big Wheel Pavilion. The event includes nature hikes, canoeing, hydro-bikes, archery, children’s activities, live animal/reptile/insect/macroinvertebrate displays, daylong exhibits of local environmental groups and educational speakers.
For more information, contact Walt Breitinger 219-462-5821 or visit www.valpolakes.org, and Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group or Naturepalooza on Facebook.