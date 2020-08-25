Navajo man asks to halt execution while seeking clemency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — The only Native American man on federal death row is asking a judge to halt his execution until he receives a determination to his clemency petition from the Justice Department and President Donald Trump.

Lezmond Mitchell’s lawyers filed papers in federal court in Washington seeking to delay his execution, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Navajo government has been asking officials to spare his life on the basis of cultural beliefs and sovereignty. Tribal leaders have appealed to Trump and Attorney General William Barr, asking them to call off the execution.

Mitchell submitted a clemency petition to the Justice Department after his execution was scheduled earlier this summer. Two prior petitions had been denied in 2017 and 2019.

In the court filing, Mitchell’s attorneys wrote that a Justice Department attorney, Kira Gillespie, told them she “could not say whether it would be possible to ensure a clemency decision one way or the other” before Mitchell’s execution date.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.