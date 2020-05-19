NCAA postseason bans nearly double despite steady APR stats

Of the 23 teams facing penalties, which can include reductions in practice time and games played, 18 are from historically black colleges and universities. The other five are Chicago State’s men’s basketball program, McNeese State’s football program and the three teams from Stephen F. Austin.

Those schools could elect to delay the penalty by one year following last week’s vote by the Division I committee on academics.

All of this comes at a time the NCAA's numbers reveal a rather stable academic picture: Athletes posted an overall score of 983 for the third consecutive year.

When broken down by sport, things didn't change much, either. Baseball and women's basketball teams each improved by one point, to 977 and 983, respectively, while football maintained last year's score of 977. Men's basketball dropped one point to 966.

“The sustained academic achievement of Division I student-athletes is nothing short of remarkable,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Their hard work in the classroom is just as evident as their efforts on the field. Their success is something to be celebrated."

And for the first time, schools will see an economic payoff from classroom success.