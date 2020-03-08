2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Indiana, officials say

Two Hoosiers who attended the BioGen conference in Boston have tested positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
On Sunday, state health officials said the adult patient, whose name was not released, lives in Hendricks County. The patient traveled to Boston in late February and began experiencing mild, flu-like symptoms on March 2.
At this time, the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation, but has not been hospitalized.
The announcement comes after state officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Marion County on Friday.
Currently, the Indiana State Department of Health is working with health departments in Hendricks and Marion counties, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to identify and monitor anyone who came in contact with the patients.
The new case doesn't come as a surprise to state health officials, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
"I urge Hoosiers to continue to educate themselves about this illness and take common-sense precautions, but also to be aware that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are mild in individuals without underlying medical conditions," Box said in a news release.
Any Hoosiers who attended the BioGen conference should self-quarantine at home, monitor their symptoms and let their local health department or a healthcare provider if they develop a cough, fever or shortness of breath, Box said.
Hendricks County Health Officer Dr. David Stopperich said the county has prepared for the possibility of a COVID-19 case.
“Our health department and the entire medical community of Hendricks County have been working in conjunction with schools, emergency management and other organizations to develop plans to limit the spread of this disease,” Stopperich said. “I ask anyone who thinks they might have symptoms of COVID-19 to call a healthcare provider so they can be evaluated by phone before going to a medical facility. This will help further limit any spread of this virus.”
Confirmed COVID-19 patients are required to be isolated for 14 days and until two tests come back negative for the disease.
