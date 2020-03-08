2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Indiana, officials say

Two Hoosiers who attended the BioGen conference in Boston have tested positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

On Sunday, state health officials said the adult patient, whose name was not released, lives in Hendricks County. The patient traveled to Boston in late February and began experiencing mild, flu-like symptoms on March 2.

At this time, the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation, but has not been hospitalized.

The announcement comes after state officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Marion County on Friday.

Currently, the Indiana State Department of Health is working with health departments in Hendricks and Marion counties, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to identify and monitor anyone who came in contact with the patients.

The new case doesn't come as a surprise to state health officials, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.