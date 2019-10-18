CROWN POINT — More than three months after opening its first location, Crown Antique Mall is gearing up for its second grand opening.
The antique mall will unveil its second location Saturday, owner Mark Kratkoczki said.
The grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be celebrated with Crown Antique’s first Halloween Harvest festival, which will feature an indoor/outdoor market, mechanical bull rides, trick or treating, raffles, live music and food. The event is free, and Kratkoczki said costumes are encouraged.
Kratkoczki said the new, 10,300-square-foot facility is still looking for vendors. The space at 595 E. 110th Ave. is a bit different from the original location right next door it offers rooms for vendors to set up small shops or a classroom space.
“It’s just not an antique store, any age group can find something to buy,” he said.
This week, Kratkoczki and his team that includes his 75-year-old dad, John, have been spending anywhere from 14 to 16 hours a day at the new location preparing for Saturday, he said.
“I never would have thought about it ... when I was in second grade, my teacher owned that three-story antique mall at the time. Who would have ever thought, you know, how many years later, 35-plus years later, that I'd be housing most of the dealers that came out of that place?” Kratkoczki said.
Stamp of approval
The second location received a favorable nod from the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals in late August and was later approved by the city council during its September meeting.
“They have worked pretty well with the existing one that we approved previously, so we had no reason to believe they would falter,” BZA Chairman Dan Rohaley previously told The Times. “It looks like a successful business; it looks like everything is in order.”
The approval, however, didn’t come without concern from council members.
Councilwomen Laura Sauerman, D-4, and Carol Drasga, D-4, both shared the same concern over the zoning of the area.
“This time I feel like, 'Wait, we’re not making this a retail center. That isn’t the purpose, that isn’t the plan. That isn’t the desire for that area,'” Sauerman said during the meeting.
Ultimately, Sauerman and Drasga voted against the measure.
Kratkoczki said he plans on staying in the industrial park near Interstate I-65.
“This is going to be a destination for this area,” Kratkoczki said.
“The amount of work people put into this, there's no way you can just pick this up and move it. People have put in you know blood, sweat and tears into their booths,” he added.
The expansion
Currently, there are about 115 vendors between the two locations, and the new location is about 50% full, Kratkoczki said.
Currently, he said his vendors mostly hail from Illinois and Indiana.
Felicia Kaczmarek, of Steger, Illinois, and Gina Gregory, of Griffith, will teach classes at the new location using Dixie Belle paint, a volatile organic compound free paint, which doesn’t emit a strong scent.
“We like to paint,” Kaczmarek said. “I like to change things if I don't like something, and I know it's not going to be right with where I live or what we're doing here. We just change the color and the style.”
This is the pair’s first venture as business partners, but they’ve known each for years. They found out about the space after hearing about Kratkoczki and opted for one of the 14-by-13-feet private rooms.
“I just heard of Mark that he was opening up a really nice big mall, and I checked it out and I thought what a wonderful thing because there's so much square footage in both buildings. It's like a one-stop location with a parking lot,” Kaczmarek said.
Lynn Glotzbach, of Hebron, co-owner of Black Oak Broads, said she and her cousin chose to open a booth to sell their collections, which have amassed over the years.
Glotzbach said she and her sister, Elizabeth Ewen, started antiquing when they were kids with their parents.
“It was car shows really. My parents had old cars. So we would go to the shows and then the flea markets and (that's) basically how we started collecting," Glotzbach said.
They mainly sell handmade items, like felt flower bouquets and vintage home decor.
“I've never had a booth before ... we did craft shows. So that's the only thing I've ever done. So we'd have to set up and take it down. This time, I won’t have to rip it down every single day,” she said.
Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.